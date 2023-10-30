Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Single vehicle Crash in Georgia

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A2006375                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION:             St. Albans                          

CONTACT#:   524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  10/30/23 @ 09:45 hours

STREET: Highbridge Road (Rt 104a)

TOWN: Georgia

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1 mile east of Ga. Mtn. Rd.

WEATHER:           Rain and fog

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet with standing water in places

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Aiden Merrill- Nolte

AGE:    19

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Fairfax VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Volt

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front end / totaled

INJURIES: minor / treated by rescue at scene and released

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: State Troopers, members of AmCare, and Georgia FD responded to the above location for a single vehicle MV crash. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling WB on Highbridge Road when it lost control, crossed the EB lane, and exited the road on the south side. After leaving the road the vehicle crashed into several trees. Speed (for conditions) and standing water were contributing factors in this incident.

