St. Albans Barracks // Single vehicle Crash in Georgia
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2006375
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/30/23 @ 09:45 hours
STREET: Highbridge Road (Rt 104a)
TOWN: Georgia
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1 mile east of Ga. Mtn. Rd.
WEATHER: Rain and fog
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet with standing water in places
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Aiden Merrill- Nolte
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Volt
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front end / totaled
INJURIES: minor / treated by rescue at scene and released
SUMMARY OF CRASH: State Troopers, members of AmCare, and Georgia FD responded to the above location for a single vehicle MV crash. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling WB on Highbridge Road when it lost control, crossed the EB lane, and exited the road on the south side. After leaving the road the vehicle crashed into several trees. Speed (for conditions) and standing water were contributing factors in this incident.