Maryland State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Crash Involving A School Bus In Talbot County

(EASTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash, involving a school bus that occurred this morning in Talbot County.

Shortly before 8 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to the area of MD 328 (Matthewstown Road) at Three Bridges Branch Road for the report of a two-vehicle crash, involving a school bus. According to a preliminary investigation, a Kia Sportage failed to stop at a stop sign at a four-way intersection and crashed into the side of the bus.  

Nine children on the Caroline County Public Schools bus, along with the bus driver, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The juvenile driver of the Kia Sportage, whose identity is being withheld at this time, was also transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. All parents of the children involved in the crash have been contacted.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, and Crash Team responded to the scene to assist. All lanes on MD 328 at Three Bridges Branch Road were closed for the investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Caroline County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to assist.

Charges may be pending the outcome of the investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

