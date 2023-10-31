Pioneers Medical Center Among Top 10% in the Nation for Joint Replacement

Pioneers Medical Center - Meeker, Colorado

MEEKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneers Medical Center announced today that it has been recognized as a 2024 Joint Replacement Excellence Award™ recipient by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards recognize the nation’s leading hospitals across 18 specialty care areas – recipient hospitals represent the Top 10% of hospitals in the nation for each specialty. This distinction, along with numerous other accolades from Healthgrades reflects Pioneers Medical Center’s outstanding clinical performance and distinguishes them as one of the nation’s leading hospitals. In fact, Pioneers Medical Center is the only hospital in the Western Slope to achieve the Joint Replacement Excellence Award in 2024!

Along with this distinction, Pioneers Medical Center will also be recognized for two 5-star achievements for Total Knee Replacement and Total Hip Replacement.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Healthgrades,” said Liz Sellers, CEO of Pioneers Medical Center. “Pioneers Medical Center is driven by our purpose, which is to provide high-quality, individualized care. Part of that care is providing an exceptional patient experience during every stage of treatment. Our entire staff goes above and beyond to ensure each patient receives the best possible experience. It’s extremely rewarding to see these efforts recognized.”

Unlike other hospital quality studies, Healthgrades evaluates hospitals solely on clinical outcomes: risk-adjusted mortality and complications. By focusing on what matters most–patient outcomes–Healthgrades ratings provide critical feedback for both patients and hospitals. By offering easy access to objective performance measures, Healthgrades gives consumers the information they need to find a hospital that excels in providing the care they need. And, by shining a light on strengths and weaknesses, Healthgrades ratings help direct hospitals to opportunities for clinical improvement. The 2024 hospital assessment evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 35 common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to identify the top performers.

The 2024 Healthgrades analysis revealed that the variation in performance among hospitals continues to widen, making it increasingly important to seek care at top-rated programs. From 2020-2022, patients treated at hospitals receiving the Joint Replacement Excellence Award™ have, on average, a 63.9% lower risk of experiencing a complication than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*

“Healthgrades congratulates Pioneers Medical Center for being a national leader and demonstrating a deep commitment to providing high quality care to all patients,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “As health systems nationwide endeavor to elevate their quality of care, these elite facilities provide a roadmap for success. We commend Pioneers Medical Center for their dedication to excellence in patient care.”

Consumers can visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of how we rate and why hospital quality matters here.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for 2020 through 2022 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2024 Specialty Awards and Ratings Methodology.

# # #

About Pioneers Medical Center

Pioneers Medical Center is a community-based healthcare facility serving Meeker and the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado since 1950. With one of the most highly trained teams of medical professionals along the Western Slope of Colorado, PMC offers a full spectrum of healthcare services to patients in the region, including hospital, family health, orthopedics, and long-term care. PMC’s team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and healthcare professionals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and as a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.

Our health system, healthcare professional, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years.

Start your search for the right care at healthgrades.com.