Deer Gun Season Opens Nov. 10

North Dakota’s deer gun season, arguably the state’s most anticipated and celebrated hunting season, opens Nov. 10 at noon Central time.

The season’s opening date changes from year to year, depending how the calendar falls. It’s been that way for years. The last time the opener of the 16 ½-day season fell on the second weekend in November and ran through Thanksgiving was 2018.

 

