Zebra Mussels Discovered in Lake Oahe South Dakota

Zebra mussels have been confirmed in the lower end of Lake Oahe in South Dakota, after the species was detected at both the East Shore and Cow Creek boat ramps during inspection done by South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks staff.

Ben Holen, North Dakota Game and Fish Department aquatic nuisance species coordinator, said Cow Creek is over 100 lake miles south of the North Dakota-South Dakota border.

“It will likely take a little time before we see zebra mussels in the upper end of the reservoir, unless they are moved by another vector,” Holen said.

ANS education, prevention and monitoring activities on Lake Oahe will increase, Holen said.

“In addition, we plan to work with our constituents over the next few months to discuss bait water regulations, while the upper end of the lake is uncolonized and cold water inhibits zebra mussel veliger production,” he added.

Oahe recreationists should remember to follow North Dakota ANS regulations.