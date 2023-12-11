Submit Release
Tentative 2024 Season Opening Dates

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department annually provides its best estimate for opening dates to help hunters prepare for hunting seasons.

Dates become official when approved by governor’s proclamation.

Tentative opening dates for 2024 include:

Season Tentative Opening Date
Spring Turkey April 13
Deer and Pronghorn Bow, Mountain Lion Aug. 30
Dove Sept. 1
Youth Deer Sept. 13
Sharptail, Hun, Ruffed Grouse, Squirrel, Youth Waterfowl Sept. 14
Early Resident Waterfowl Sept. 21
Regular Waterfowl Sept. 28
Pronghorn Gun Oct. 4
Youth Pheasant Oct. 5
Pheasant, Fall Turkey Oct. 12
Mink, Muskrat, Weasel Trapping Oct. 26
Deer Gun Nov. 8
Deer Muzzleloader Nov. 29

