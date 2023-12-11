Tentative 2024 Season Opening Dates
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department annually provides its best estimate for opening dates to help hunters prepare for hunting seasons.
Dates become official when approved by governor’s proclamation.
Tentative opening dates for 2024 include:
|Season
|Tentative Opening Date
|Spring Turkey
|April 13
|Deer and Pronghorn Bow, Mountain Lion
|Aug. 30
|Dove
|Sept. 1
|Youth Deer
|Sept. 13
|Sharptail, Hun, Ruffed Grouse, Squirrel, Youth Waterfowl
|Sept. 14
|Early Resident Waterfowl
|Sept. 21
|Regular Waterfowl
|Sept. 28
|Pronghorn Gun
|Oct. 4
|Youth Pheasant
|Oct. 5
|Pheasant, Fall Turkey
|Oct. 12
|Mink, Muskrat, Weasel Trapping
|Oct. 26
|Deer Gun
|Nov. 8
|Deer Muzzleloader
|Nov. 29