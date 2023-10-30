Governor Abbott Announces Corinth Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop

TEXAS, October 30 - October 30, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO), the City of Corinth, and the Corinth Economic Development Corporation will co-host a virtual and in-person Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Monday, November 6.

"Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide last year. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Corinth, we can ensure even more Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be in attendance to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Corinth workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Corinth will join 50 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join in person or online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Corinth

Monday, November 6 at 5:00 PM

Corinth City Hall

3300 Corinth Pkwy

Corinth, TX 75077

To join virtually: https://bit.ly/TMO_Corinth

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/333750135822097/

Questions may be directed to: Emma Crotty, Economic Development Coordinator & Management Assistant, Corinth Economic Development Corporation, 940-498-3246, emma.crotty@cityofcorinth.com

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities