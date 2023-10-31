Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,131 in the last 365 days.

The Sweetest Foodies Party Launch in LA to Help Fund Nonprofits Feeding America

Join The Sweetest Foodie Party Club funded by Recruiting for Good to help fund nonprofits feeding America; and earn 12 months of parties to learn more visit www.JoinTheFoodieParty.com

Join The Sweetest Foodie Party Club funded by Recruiting for Good to help fund nonprofits feeding America; and earn 12 months of parties to learn more visit www.JoinTheFoodieParty.com

Use your social network to make a positive impact; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding America and party for good too www.SocialRecruitingforYou.com

Use your social network to make a positive impact; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding America and party for good too www.SocialRecruitingforYou.com

Join The Sweetest Foodie Party Club funded by Recruiting for Good to help fund nonprofits feeding America; and earn 12 months of parties to learn more visit www.JoinTheFoodieParty.com

Join The Sweetest Foodie Party Club funded by Recruiting for Good to help fund nonprofits feeding America; and earn 12 months of parties to learn more visit www.JoinTheFoodieParty.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) helps companies find talented professionals to fund nonprofits and rewards referrals with 12 months of foodie parties.

Love to Do Good and Party for Good...Join The Club!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We're using our company collaboratively to make a difference fun and rewarding! And launched Join The Foodie Party for working professionals in LA to Do Something Good for You and Party for Good Too!"

The staffing agency is helping fund nonprofits feeding America. And creates sweet referral programs for professionals to participate and help generate more proceeds to 'Do Good.'

Why Join The Foodie Party 50PlusKickass

1. Use your social network to make a positive impact; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and help fund nonprofits feeding America.

2. Earn the sweetest parties to experience private culinary dinners and the Best Wine and Food Festivals in LA; for one year (12 months of foodie fun).

3. Share your sweet foodie club membership rewards with family, friends, or your favorite plus one.

Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good adds "We're using recruiting for good to share proceeds; and fund sweet experiences that improve the quality of your life!"

About

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good creates opportunities for working professionals to Do GOOD (help fund nonprofits) by participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program. The staffing agency generates more proceeds to Do Good for The Community; and for 'You' to earn sweet perks/treats that improve the quality of life. Recruiting for Good always looks out for you; Doing Something Good for You + Community Too!

Live in LA, Love to Do GOOD, and Party for Good Join 50PlusKickass; The Sweetest Foodies Party Club. Successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding America. Earn one year membership to experience every month LA's Best Private Culinary Parties and The Sweetest Wine&Food Festivals. To learn more visit www.JoinTheFoodieParty.com The Club Exclusively Made for 50 Members to Deliver Exceptional Service.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

The Sweetest Foodies Party Launch in LA to Help Fund Nonprofits Feeding America

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more