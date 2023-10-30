Attorney General Jackley Announces Pierre Man Convicted Of Assault on Law Enforcement Officers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Oct. 27, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Pierre man was convicted Thursday by a Hughes County jury for assaulting and threatening correctional officers at the Hughes County Jail.

Isaiah V. Rouse, 30, was convicted of three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of threatening a law enforcement officer or family. The charges occurred on January 13, 2023 and February 25, 2023 in the Hughes County Jail and involved four different correctional officers.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled. Rouse faces a maximum sentence of 75 years in prison and one year in the county jail. Rouse also has been charged with being a habitual offender and if found guilty on that charge, it would increase his maximum sentence to 150 years in prison and one year in the county jail.

The case was prosecuted by Jessica LaMie, who was the Hughes County State’s Attorney before she joined the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

“I appreciate Jessica’s efforts in continuing to prosecute this case first as State’s Attorney and then after joining our office,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This case is another example of the dangers our law enforcement officers face while they protect our communities and citizens.”

The case was investigated by the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecution was handled by the Attorney General’s Office and the Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office.

-30-