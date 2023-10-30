Submit Release
Mississippi Lottery Brings North Pole Closer with $uper $anta Promo

New promotion with eight top prizes of $10,000


JACKSON, MISS. – Instead of presents, the Mississippi Lottery is doling out holiday cash to 24 winners in the $uper $anta promotion, solely for Mississippi Lottery Insiders.

The 2023 version of $uper $anta begins today and runs through Dec. 27. 

The first of eight random drawings will be held Nov. 6. First prize in each drawing is $10,000; second prize is $5,000 and third prize is $2,500. The final drawing will be held Dec. 27, 2023. 

$uper $anta doesn’t care if you have been naughty or nice, but you must be a Mississippi Lottery Insider to receive a special link to the entry form by email. Sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here. The promotion is open to anyone 21 years or older. There is no purchase necessary to win and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. Limit of one entry per person per drawing. Instead of receiving ashes, switches or lumps of coal in your stocking, duplicate entries will be disqualified. 

The first link will be sent to Lottery Insiders today. Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive a separate entry form for each drawing. The odds of winning a prize in the $uper $anta promotion are based on the total number of entries each week. Each winning $uper $anta entrant will be notified by certified mail. Click here for complete rules and #havefunyall.

Remember to always play responsibly and always be nice!

###

