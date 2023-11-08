New Hydrogen Education Program Launches as Biden Invests $7 Billion in Hydrogen Hubs
H2GP Sprint program aims to train a future workforce vital to the hydrogen hubs’ successLOS ANGLES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horizon Educational today announced the creation of a new education program aimed at building a future workforce needed for President Biden’s landmark $7 billion investment in a national network of hydrogen hubs. The program empowers hundreds of thousands of 10-15 year olds to design, engineer, build and then race their very own 1:20-scale hydrogen-powered cars, promoting clean energy engineering skills vital to the nation’s energy transition.
“The administration’s $7 billion investment in clean hydrogen R&D will demand a future workforce with the technical knowledge needed to drive innovation in the renewable sector”, said Kamil Jelinek, CEO of Horizon Educational. “The H2GP Sprint program motivates and trains these future innovators, providing a comprehensive curriculum along with a fun and engaging hands-on learning experience”.
The aim of the clean hydrogen hubs is to create networks of hydrogen producers, consumers, and local connective infrastructure to accelerate the use of hydrogen as a clean energy carrier that can deliver or store tremendous amounts of energy. A major factor in the continued funding of these hubs is a ‘community benefits plan’ that includes an assessment of community engagement and quality job creation and workforce development.
The Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP) Sprint program aims to maximize the hub's ability to develop a clean energy workforce through engaging local students via hands-on learning. The program involves students building their own hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric car before making a series of iterative design changes based on real-time data analysis. After students are comfortable tweaking their car, they are free to experiment with 3D design, redesigning the entire chassis under the guidance of a curriculum.
“We created the H2GP Sprint program with one goal in mind: make learning about hydrogen and clean energy as fun as possible for 10-15 year olds”, said Václav Bystrianský, Head of Educational Programs at Horizon Educational. “As the program expands around the world, we’ll be engaging students at an early stage, focusing their talents on solving some of the world’s most important engineering problems”.
The H2GP Sprint program is accessible by visiting the Horizon Educational Store.
About Horizon Educational: Founded in 2003, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies began the sale of miniature fuel cells to demonstrate the technology to schools and students around the world, while investing in R&D of more advanced products and industrial applications. In 2013, Horizon Educational Group was formed as an independent division dedicated to the deployment of a complete range of educational solutions. Horizon Educational develop, produce, and distribute hands-on teaching material and didactic equipment as well as online curricula and educational programs. With distributors in over 150 countries, the STEM kits and technical training equipment have an international reputation for quality, educational content, and award-winning design. Discover more at horizoneducational.com
Ben Giordano
Horizon Fuel Cell Americas
+1 424-334-0814
ben@horizoneducational.com