Los Angeles School Wins World’s Largest Hydrogen Race
LAS VEGAS , NEVADA , UNITED STATES , September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oakwood Pink team from Los Angeles has emerged victorious in the Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP) World Final, outcompeting teams from over 20 countries to be crowned H2GP World Champion. The 6-month Horizon H2GP program saw students from Australia to California to Germany build their very own hydrogen-powered, 1:10 scale RC cars before putting these to the test against global competitors.
The H2GP program challenges students to design, engineer, construct and race their own hydrogen-powered, 1:10 scale car.
‘There were a lot of issues going on in the race today, we had a few ‘all stops’ for everyone, so it was just all about tracking numbers and our energy, keeping our head straight when the weird and unexpected things were happening’, said River from Oakwood School. ‘So we just kept experimenting, trying new things with our energy. We had an issue in the beginning with our fuel cell, but we worked around it, and did the best as we could to avoid issues and be consistent.’
River continued: ‘H2GP is the best thing that I ever chose to join in my school, it gave me a sense of camaraderie and teamwork, I’m very close with my teammates, and it also gave me an idea as to what I want to do with my future. But it also teaches you a lot of life lessons with commitment, I spent a lot of time doing this out of school on the weekends, but I don’t regret it at all, as it pays off, like it did today’.
The Horizon H2GP is a school-based science and engineering program providing students with hands-on experience designing, engineering and racing remote-controlled fuel cell electric vehicles powered by hydrogen. The program boots clean energy technology skills while also fostering competence in critical thinking, creativity and teamwork. Graduates of the program enter a variety of careers that extend far beyond renewable energy.
Schools across the world are already preparing for this academic year’s H2GP season, with national finals being held in spring 2024. Those interested in joining the program can visit h2grandprix.com or email h2gp@horizoneducational.com
About Horizon Educational: Founded in 2003, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies began the sale of miniature fuel cells to demonstrate the technology to schools and students around the world, while investing in R&D of more advanced products and industrial applications. In 2013, Horizon Educational Group was formed as an independent division dedicated to the deployment of a complete range of educational solutions. Horizon Educational develop, produce, and distribute hands-on teaching material and didactic equipment as well as online curricula and educational programs. With distributors in over 150 countries, the STEM kits and technical training equipment have an international reputation for quality, educational content, and award-winning design. Discover more at horizoneducational.com
