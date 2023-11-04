BLUETTI Unveils AC2A and AC70 Portable Generators for Fall Adventures
EINPresswire.com/ -- BLUETTI, a leader in portable power solutions, will release its latest innovations, the AC2A and AC70 portable power stations for outdoor enthusiasts. On November 2nd at 7 PM PDT, these power stations will become available in the US market at an exclusive early-bird price.
BLUETTI AC2A: Portable Power in a Compact Package
Weighing only 3.6 kg (7.9 lbs), the AC2A has a compact size and built-in handle, fitting right into a backpack. It delivers 300W power with a 600W surge, charging phones, tablets, LED lights, projectors, and even CPAP machines. Equipped with six ports, it caters to all power needs while on the move. Recharging the AC2A is quick. It fully charges in 1.4 hours with 270W AC input, and in just 1.5 hours via 200W solar charging.
Compared to its predecessor, the EB3A, the AC2A is lighter and more user-friendly. It automatically stops charging when fully charged, saving energy and conserving battery health. Unlike most depleted batteries, the AC2A can be recharged instantly when plugged in, keeping outdoor adventures powered.
The AC2A is available at an initial price of just $179 from November 3 to 17.
BLUETTI AC70: The Mobile Powerhouse
The AC70, an enhanced version of the popular 716Wh/800W EB70S, boasts a generous 768Wh capacity, ideal for extended road trips and emergency backup. It offers a continuous 1,000W output and increases to 2,000W in power lifting mode, running appliances like refrigerators, slow cookers, and coffee makers, as well as high inductive load appliances that typically draw 2,000W, such as mini kettles and hairdryers.
The AC70 can be charged through wall outlets, solar panels, cars, or generators. It can go from 0% to 80% charge in just 45 minutes and achieve a full charge in only 1.5 hours via 850W AC charging. Additionally, the AC70 efficiently harnesses solar power, reaching a full charge in just 2 hours with up to 500W of solar input.
The AC70 is a significant improvement over its predecessor, the EB70S. Not only does it charge faster, but it also serves as a reliable backup power source with its UPS function, switching over in just 20ms during power outages. Moreover, the AC70 can be monitored and managed via the BLUETTI App through Bluetooth.
The debut price for the AC70 is just $499, available from November 3 to 17.
Both the AC2A and AC70 portable power stations feature durable LiFePO4 batteries for added safety and a longer lifespan of over 3000 cycles. BLUETTI offers an extended 5-year warranty, providing peace of mind to users.
About BLUETTI
BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.
Evelyn Zou
BLUETTI AC2A: Portable Power in a Compact Package
Weighing only 3.6 kg (7.9 lbs), the AC2A has a compact size and built-in handle, fitting right into a backpack. It delivers 300W power with a 600W surge, charging phones, tablets, LED lights, projectors, and even CPAP machines. Equipped with six ports, it caters to all power needs while on the move. Recharging the AC2A is quick. It fully charges in 1.4 hours with 270W AC input, and in just 1.5 hours via 200W solar charging.
Compared to its predecessor, the EB3A, the AC2A is lighter and more user-friendly. It automatically stops charging when fully charged, saving energy and conserving battery health. Unlike most depleted batteries, the AC2A can be recharged instantly when plugged in, keeping outdoor adventures powered.
The AC2A is available at an initial price of just $179 from November 3 to 17.
BLUETTI AC70: The Mobile Powerhouse
The AC70, an enhanced version of the popular 716Wh/800W EB70S, boasts a generous 768Wh capacity, ideal for extended road trips and emergency backup. It offers a continuous 1,000W output and increases to 2,000W in power lifting mode, running appliances like refrigerators, slow cookers, and coffee makers, as well as high inductive load appliances that typically draw 2,000W, such as mini kettles and hairdryers.
The AC70 can be charged through wall outlets, solar panels, cars, or generators. It can go from 0% to 80% charge in just 45 minutes and achieve a full charge in only 1.5 hours via 850W AC charging. Additionally, the AC70 efficiently harnesses solar power, reaching a full charge in just 2 hours with up to 500W of solar input.
The AC70 is a significant improvement over its predecessor, the EB70S. Not only does it charge faster, but it also serves as a reliable backup power source with its UPS function, switching over in just 20ms during power outages. Moreover, the AC70 can be monitored and managed via the BLUETTI App through Bluetooth.
The debut price for the AC70 is just $499, available from November 3 to 17.
Both the AC2A and AC70 portable power stations feature durable LiFePO4 batteries for added safety and a longer lifespan of over 3000 cycles. BLUETTI offers an extended 5-year warranty, providing peace of mind to users.
About BLUETTI
BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.
Evelyn Zou
BLUETTI POWER INC
pr@bluetti.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube