ProHance Elevates the HR Discourse at SHRM India Annual Conference 2023
Saurabh Sharma, Senior VP at First Source speaks on Real-Time Visibility and Analytics for HR functions
ProHance at SHRM India 2023, showcases Saas solutions for workforce productivity and engagement.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Delhi played host to the recent Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) India Annual Conference 2023, a two-day event of knowledge sharing and networking. The event, held at Taj Palace New Delhi witnessed thought leaders, industry experts, and HR professionals converge to explore the latest trends and insights shaping the world of Human Resources.
As the sponsor of the event, ProHance contributed to the discourse on elevating workplace efficiency and productivity. The event provided a platform for ProHance to showcase its cutting-edge solutions aimed at transforming HR operations in today's dynamic business environment.
Among the speakers was Saurabh Sharma, Senior VP at First Source, a strategic partner of ProHance. Mr. Sharma delivered a session that delved into the crucial intersection of technology and human resources, highlighting the pivotal role ProHance plays in enabling Real-Time Visibility and Analytics for HR functions.
“It was good to be a part of #SHRMIAC23. The conference exemplifies the power of collaboration and knowledge exchange, and happy to be able to contribute towards advancing HR practices," said Mr Sharma.
The event gave several insights into HR trends and workplace dynamics, setting the tone for future-oriented strategies in talent management, employee engagement, and organizational growth. It also underpinned the vital role that HR plays in propelling organizational success.
ABOUT PROHANCE: ProHance is a global leader in business process optimization solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technology to help organizations achieve peak operational efficiency. With a comprehensive suite of tools, workflows, and a client-centric approach, ProHance empowers businesses to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and enhance productivity.
For more information about ProHance and its innovative HR solutions, please visit www.prohance.net
