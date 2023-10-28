Submit Release
Condolence telegram to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

TAJIKISTAN, October 28 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolence to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which reads:

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

We were deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of people due to an accident in the coal mine of the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan.

We are concerned about this irreparable loss.

On behalf of the people of Tajikistan and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences and sympathy to you, the brotherly people of Kazakhstan and the relatives of the deceased, as well as wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

