South Pacific Cruise Alliance Celebrates 13th Anniversary and Success of Second Cruise Summit in French Polynesia

The South Pacific Cruise Alliance (SPCA) marked a significant milestone by celebrating its 13th Anniversary and the successful conclusion of its second Cruise Summit, held at the Presidential Palace in French Polynesia. The summit brought together key players in the cruise industry, including destinations and cruise lines, to discuss the present and future of cruise tourism in the South Pacific.

In speaking on the state of the cruise market in the South Pacific, Pacific Tourism Organisation Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker mentioned that SPTO plans to develop a program in partnership with SPCA and other key partners dedicated to cruise tourism, which addresses challenges and opportunities and provides recommendations for destinations.

“Collaborative efforts between cruise operators, SPTO, and SPCA to promote expedition cruising in the Pacific Island Countries (PICs), focusing on the Smaller Island States (SISTs). Post-COVID-19, the Pacific Islands’ Cruise Market has demonstrated strong resilience and a rebound in visitor numbers throughout the region, especially in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and French Polynesia. And that the South Pacific accounts for between three percent and six percent of the world’s cruises, depending on the number of passengers and ports of call,” Mr Cocker said.

“Our combined efforts have enabled us to maintain and gradually increase cruise ship activity in our sailing basin. Over the years, we have also consolidated our position alongside Australia and New Zealand to ensure that the Pacific zone continues to attract ships and their passengers that adapt to our islands, are attentive to our cultures, and are actively involved in preserving our heritage, our way of life and our environment.”

The South Pacific Cruise Summit revealed several key takeaways that shed light on the future of cruise travel in the region. In the Expedition and Luxury Cruises Panel, prominent cruise companies like Norwegian Cruise Line, Ponant, Windstar, and Lindblad underscored the significance of the South Pacific in their operations. For Ponant, the region accounts for nearly 20% of their business, emphasizing its importance. This signals a strong potential for cruise operators to collaborate with South Pacific destinations for mutual growth.

Cruise Economics and the emphasis on ship calls and shore excursions highlighted the need for tourism operators to view the cruise industry as a valuable and continuous investment opportunity. The goal is to provide high-quality and unique experiences for cruise passengers throughout the year, fostering sustainable economic benefits.

Societal Acceptability and Cruise Bashing addressed concerns surrounding cruising, including issues like over-tourism, pollution, and safety. The commitment of cruise operators to minimizing environmental impacts showcases their dedication to sustainability. Additionally, the summit highlighted the importance of sustainable tourism, corporate social responsibility, and technological advancements to reduce the environmental footprint of cruising. By fostering collaboration between the community, government, and businesses, the South Pacific can ensure economic spinoffs that benefit both the cruise sector and the local communities. Overall, the South Pacific Cruise Summit unveiled a promising future for the cruise industry in the region, emphasizing sustainability and mutual prosperity.

The outcomes of the summit reflect the dedication of all stakeholders to preserving the natural beauty, cultures, and heritage of the Pacific while providing a memorable experience for visitors.