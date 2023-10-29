Update No. 1: Vermont State Police provides update on suspicious death in Plainfield

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on suspicious death in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Vermont (Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023) — An autopsy on the victim found deceased Friday in Plainfield was completed Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.

The medical examiner was able to positively identify the victim as Jeffrey Caron, 42, of Barre. The cause of his death was determined to be a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is a homicide.

Investigation to this point by the Vermont State Police indicates this was a targeted, isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public. Detectives do not believe there is a connection between this homicide and any of the other recent killings in Vermont.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. No one is in custody. Anyone who might have information that could assist police is asked to call VSP’s Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available at this time. The state police will continue to share updates as the case continues.

***Initial news release, 10:05 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death that was reported Friday evening, Oct. 27, 2023, in the Washington County town of Plainfield.

Hunters in the woods along Gore Road discovered a body at about 4:30 p.m. Friday and called police. Responding troopers located the victim deceased. Evidence gathered on scene indicates the death occurred under suspicious circumstances.

This investigation is in its preliminary stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit. No one is currently in custody.

Following processing of the scene, the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and help determine the victim’s identity. The name will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No other details are currently available. VSP will provide updates as the investigation evolves.

- 30 -