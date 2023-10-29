WOW: MORE THAN 800 TIRES COLLECTED AND RECYCLED IN THREE HOURS AT TIRED OF TIRES EVENT IN COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI
DOUGLAS USA Offers Municipalities of ALL Sizes a Detailed Roadmap to Augment Their Limited Resources to Keep Cities Cleaner, Safer, and More Beautiful.
We first determine what a city needs or would benefit from and then communicate the need officially, showing its elected official support and guidance”COLUMBUS, MS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DOUGLAS USA LLC – CONSULTANCY (DOUGLAS USA) of COLUMBUS, Mississippi, offers municipalities of all sizes a detailed roadmap for citizen and business activist recruiting, marketing, and publicity to communicate with, inform, and motivate residents to complement a city's ability and or to augment their limited resources to keep it cleaner and safer, and more beautiful.
— Doug Kilarski, Senior Analyst, Author, Editor, Facilitator
On Saturday, October 28th, DOUGLAS USA coordinated with City of Columbus workers, citizen volunteers, and local organizations to stage the TIRED OF TIRES Citywide (Columbus, Mississippi) Tire Harvest of improperly disposed tires that collected and recycled more than 800 littered tires in three hours to make the city cleaner, safer, and more beautiful. The TIRED OF TIRES event's success wouldn't have been possible without the citizen and city-led Keep Columbus Beautiful (an affiliate of Keep Mississippi and America Beautiful) and Pick It Up! Possum Town (official City of Columbus Citizen-Led Committee) organizations combined efforts to create the TIRED OF TIRES event and attract motivated volunteers to locate, pick up, and properly dispose of unwanted tires. Recycling the undesirable tires wouldn't have been possible without working with local businesses like Waste Pro, which already has a recycling solution, and further communicating with citizens, businesses, and the elected officials of Columbus, Mississippi, across all traditional and social media.
By partnering with Waste Pro, the expense is minimized to the city and citizens and provides easy-to-utilize local access to sustain the proper disposal of tires. Waste Pro accepts up to 30 monthly tires collected from City of Columbus citizens with appropriate identification. The sustainability of the proper disposal of tires is only possible by informing citizens of easy ways to recycle and keep the City of Columbus clean and beautiful. Both organizations also endorse an educational component of Why Not to Litter that expands upon the Mississippi Department of Transportation's "Don't Trash Mississippi" communications aimed at children and adults.
DOUGLAS USA makes the quintessential mission of subscribed municipalities to bring about and sustain citizen-led changes and improvements and better communicate their citizens' opinions of what their city could and should be and become. The what's possible prescribed efforts are not limited to picking up trash but to keeping cities cleaner, more presentable, healthful, and safer for residents, visitors, and travelers for generations to come.
Recruiting concerned and motivated citizen activists prepares a city for unexpected circumstances of trash, pollution, and the periodic need to spruce up a city's look and respond spontaneously with a workable solution that benefits the community in many ways. "We first determine what a city needs or would benefit from and then communicate the need officially, showing its elected official support and guidance," says Doug Kilarski, senior analyst, author, editor, and facilitator at the DOUGLAS USA LLC – CONSULTANCY. "The critical and reliable workforce we organize and its government-approved tasks are always highly beneficial to the community, tourism, the city's reputation, visitors, and travelers, influencing them favorably to consider returning."
DOUGLAS USA seeks inquiries and requests for proposals from cities and government entities that find value in instituting creative ways to overcome their struggles with limited budgets and less-than-optimum tax revenues. It is straightforward to work with because its founders believe that advertising and marketing, which fails to generate more value than its cost, isn't acceptable and doesn't make sense to DOUGLAS USA. And no one should pay the price. In most circumstances, DOUGLAS USA performs its consigned work assignments monthly without a contract.
City governments have many challenges and must change, adapt, and evolve accordingly to be more competitive and service-oriented. And while the challenges are real, so are the opportunities. Addressing city governments' challenges can be attributed to four core ideas: engaging and connecting with citizens, modernizing the city government workplace, enhancing city government services, and keeping community-minded citizens better informed. When done correctly and in conjunction with branding and communications training, cities have an inexhaustible workforce that contributes to shared goals and responds faster to projects, along with the bandwidth for more opportunities.
Contact DOUGLAS USA to turn what's typically considered a necessary expense into an extraordinary opportunity for a city's future. It has a long history of crafting historical city descriptions, growing and supporting citizen activist projects, assisting politicians in communicating why they deserve to be elected, naming historical and real estate properties, producing successful events, e.g., TIRED OF TIRES October 28th, 2023 in Columbus, Mississippi, and creating novel guidelines to improve the quality of life in communities and make them prosper.
About DOUGLAS USA LLC
Established in 1993, the DOUGLAS USA CONSULTANCY is a woman-owned business that enables organizations to be more recognized, likable, marketable, revered, understood, profitable, and customer-centric.
DOUGLAS USA authors powerful and visual storytelling, industry-specific content, and identity positioning that adds personality to brands. In conjunction, it delivers caring and loyal customers in diverse industries with thought-provoking images, differentiating and informative messaging, and branded symbols in artful ways that make products, services, and their value more believable, credible, and better known than competitors.
DOUGLAS USA produces definable results across dozens of industries in the best of times, during rapid market shifts, and when a crisis needs fact-based and timely responses strengthened with top-down-aligned management. Its unquestionable business insight, experience, and capabilities prove highly beneficial to launches and the promotion of candidates, cities, organizations, products, projects, relationships, government entities, reputations, and services.
