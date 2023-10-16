TWO-YEAR RECONSTITUTED BRANDING CASE STUDY BY DOUGLAS USA CHRONICLES 63% GROWTH FOR SIX-STATE HEALTHCARE RETAILER

Examples of DOUGLAS USA Promotional Direct Mailers

Promotional Examples of DOUGLAS USA Reconstituted Healthcare Branding on Company Brochures

About DOUGLAS USA, A Strategic Consultancy for Business and Government

DOUGLAS USA's reconstituted branding and strategic marketing services transform dispersed and remote locations into a unified and more powerful brand

DOUGLAS USA rapidly achieved brand unification by creating, optimizing, and orchestrating consistent, personalized, and visually stimulating omnichannel branding for the multi-state healthcare chain."
— Marion Lott Kilarski, Creative & Business Development Director
— Marion Lott Kilarski, Creative & Business Development Director
COLUMBUS, MS, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOUGLAS USA's reconstituted branding and strategic marketing services transform obtuse content, messaging, collateral materials, and communications of acquired and merged organizations from dispersed and remote locations into a unified and more powerful brand. The print-managed client projects numbered in excess of 27 with 19 unique formats or sizes, more than 64,470 printed pieces with 24,840 reprints. The case study chronicles more than 24 months of competitive intelligence gathering, market evaluations, and strategic direction that accomplished organizational growth from five healthcare locations in five states to eight locations in six states, with extraordinary future potential for more acquisitions and mergers all for a right-sized investment of only $78,000.

The rapid achievement of outstanding growth, profits, and expansion of product selection resulted from improving customer relationships with better communications and value, purpose, and reputation messaging that led to greater brand trust, product and service understanding, and recognition of the client's considerable reputational value.

RECONSTITUTED BRANDING DETAILS
INDUSTRIES: Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Transportation
BUSINESS STRUCTURE: Dealer, Distributor, with Dispersed Retail Stores
TARGET MARKETS: Adventure Outfitting, Ambulatory, Home Care, Hospice, Medical Oxygen, Mobility, Orthopedic, Pediatric, Respiratory, Durable Medical Equipment, and Skilled Nursing
FIVE INITIAL RETAIL LOCATIONS: Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas

EXTENSIVE BRANDING, REBRANDING, AND BRAND RECONSTITUTION OF NEWLY ACQUIRED BUSINESSES
 Authored Competitive Rebranded Messaging and Value Statements
 Rebranded Acute Mountain Sickness Primer
 Authored an Original Healthful Brand Promise
 Rebranded and Produced Employee Handbooks
 Composed Rebranded Medicare Reimbursement Reminder Letters
 Penned Rebranded Ownership Letters to Customers with Savings Coupons
 Rebranded Product and Prescription Flyers and e-Manuals
 Dozens of Branded Promotions

ADVERTISING, COMMUNICATIONS, SALES, MARKETING ANALYSIS, AND MANAGEMENT
 Print management of dozens of branded collateral, communications, and promotions
 Instituted Multi-Church Advertising Campaigns Comprised of Rotating Rebranded Product Availability Announcements, Descriptions, Location Information, and Management Introductions.
 Authored and Edited Dealer/Distributor Agreements
 Created Two Self Mailer Reminder Postcards
 Performing Ongoing Sales Training
 Wrote a Healthcare Sales Primer
 Produced Two Radio Ads
 Created Six Direct Mail Campaigns
 Authored and published Four Original Senior Well-Being Articles
 Created Color Ads Coordinated with Branded Well-Being Articles
 Authored and Distributed News Releases
 Created Six Multi-Panel Product and Service Brochures

ONLINE RECONSTITUTION OF BRAND
 Constructed Competitive Intelligence Survey
 Compiled SEO and SEM Audits with Fixes
 Proofed, Edited, and Produced New Original Promotional Messaging and Product Content on Rebranded Websites
 Continuous 24/7 monitoring and editing for grammar and clarity of foreign outsourced healthcare and product content to improve promotional messaging and product descriptions, services provided, and completed

DOUGLAS USA rapidly achieved brand unification by creating, optimizing, and orchestrating consistent, personalized, and visually stimulating omnichannel branding of the Client's value, purpose, and reputation.

DOUGLAS USA RECONSTITUTED BRANDING ACHIEVEMENTS
 Achieved Exemplary Brand Awareness and Recognition
 Attracted More Qualified and Experienced Associates
 Improved Brand Relationship with Healthcare Professionals, Vendors, and Insurers
 Simplified Insurance Claims Processing and Made It into a Promotional Tool
 Expanded Six Locations to Eight in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Tennessee
 Expanded Product Selection Across Eight Retail Outlets in Six States

DOUGLAS USA significantly improved client sales volumes by enhancing product and service descriptions and communicating their purpose, outstanding value, and reputational quality to influence shoppers, medical practices, and family decision-makers. The rapid achievement of outstanding growth, profits, and expansion of product selection resulted from improving customer relationships with better communications and value, purpose, and reputation messaging that led to greater brand trust, product and service understanding, and recognition of the Client's considerable reputational value.

ABOUT DOUGLAS USA LLC
Established in 1993, the DOUGLAS USA LLC - CONSULTANCY is a woman-owned business that enables organizations to be more recognized, likable, marketable, revered, understood, profitable, and customer-centric.

DOUGLAS USA authors powerful and visual storytelling, industry-specific content, and identity positioning that adds personality to brands. In conjunction, it delivers caring and loyal customers in diverse industries with thought-provoking images, differentiating and informative messaging, and branded symbols in artful ways that make products, services, and their value more believable, credible, and better known than competitors.

DOUGLAS USA produces definable results across dozens of industries in the best of times, during rapid market shifts, and when a crisis needs fact-based and timely responses strengthened with top-down-aligned management. Its unquestionable business insight, experience, and capabilities prove highly beneficial to launches and the promotion of candidates, cities, organizations, products, projects, relationships, government entities, reputations, and services.

Doug Kilarski
DOUGLAS USA LLC - CONSULTANCY
+1 662-889-3255
doug@douglasusa.com
