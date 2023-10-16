TWO-YEAR RECONSTITUTED BRANDING CASE STUDY BY DOUGLAS USA CHRONICLES 63% GROWTH FOR SIX-STATE HEALTHCARE RETAILER

About

Established in 1993, the DOUGLAS USA CONSULTANCY is a woman-owned business that enables organizations to be more recognized, likable, marketable, revered, understood, profitable, and customer-centric. DOUGLAS USA authors powerful and visual storytelling, industry-specific content, and identity positioning that adds personality to brands. In conjunction, it delivers caring and loyal customers in diverse industries with thought-provoking images, differentiating and informative messaging, and branded symbols in artful ways that make products, services, and their value more believable, credible, and better known than competitors. DOUGLAS USA produces definable results across dozens of industries in the best of times, during rapid market shifts, and when a crisis needs fact-based and timely responses strengthened with top-down-aligned management. Its unquestionable business insight, experience, and capabilities prove highly beneficial to launches and the promotion of candidates, cities, organizations, products, projects, relationships, government entities, reputations, and services.

Website of DOUGLAS USA LLC a Strategic Consultancy for Businesses, Individuals, and Governments Seeking Brand, identity, and Reputation-Shaping Recognition and Results