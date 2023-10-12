VALUE-ADD PRINT MANAGEMENT SERVICES BY DOUGLAS USA ERASE THE LEARNING CURVE FOR ALL TYPES OF PRINTING AND EMBROIDERY
A La Carte Print Design to Fulfillment Services Offered to Discriminating Business Owners and Marketers that Need "Just Right and On-Time" Project Results
Shortchanging your customers in printing is never a good strategy, especially in competitive industries like healthcare, technology, and retail where companies must look professional and established.”COLUMBUS, MS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOUGLAS USA LLC – CONSULTANCY (DOUGLAS USA) offers expanded A La Carte Print Design to Fulfillment Services to Discriminating Business Owners, Marketers, Publishers, Event Coordinators, and Extraordinary Projects of ALL Sizes that Need to Turn Out "Just Right and On-Time." The expanded print fulfillment services of DOUGLAS USA complement printers of all types and sizes with exemplary print project planning, superior messaging, paper selection, design layout, direct mailing, sizing, coloring, imaging, and quality control for ALL print and embroidery stitching processes.
— Doug Kilarski, Senior Analyst, Author, Editor, and Facilitator
DOUGLAS USA print management services provide expert direction and decades of experience in offset and digital printing, engraved printing, screen printing, and embroidering branded apparel. DOUGLAS USA's experience saves clients and printers time by streamlining print processes and money by integrating trade secrets, quality control, and its understanding of what each printing type and print run should cost. You get what you pay for and more with the design through the print fulfillment management services of DOUGLAS USA because it guarantees the quality, delivery, presentment value, and correctness of its "Just Right and On-Time" work. Why is this guarantee important? Well-branded anything from a company, especially printed materials, are incredibly critical to brands if they serve as the only consistent, informative, and fact-based reputational link between your organization and your customers.
Printed materials overseen by DOUGLAS USA are valuable to and influence branding because they are consistent in messaging, visually attractive, flow well when reading, are purposefully informative, and are a reputational link between client organizations and their customers. Shoppers are more apt to use marketing materials overseen by DOUGLAS USA as reference material because they are created visually clean, easy to follow, full of pertinent information, and maintain their look and feel over time.
The value-added print management services of DOUGLAS USA include identifying the best, most capable, and experienced vendors of apparel, direct mail, databases, fulfillment houses, printers, embroiderers, and shippers. Its added value is providing decades of experience in project costing, print-run-quality-control, paper specification, pharmaceutical labeling, and expediting and accomplishing emergency rush requests.
DOUGLAS USA clients can use their print vendor or have it match printers to projects, locations, and client-set price points. Creating and adding to vendor flexibility benefits direct mail campaigns targeting new and distant markets. The addition of DOUGLAS USA database-related services consists of data acquisition, address reformatting, data selection, and cleansing.
Another area where Douglas USA adds value is understanding the United States Postal Service's direct mail design, sizing, printing, and delivery scheduling specifications. Without this knowledge, direct mail campaigns often derail their attempts to put timely offers and information in front of highly targeted recipients. DOUGLAS USA has been an Adobe Creative Cloud shop since its inception in 2011 and an accomplished user of Photoshop for Macintosh in the publishing and business development industries since it was introduced in 1990.
DOUGLAS USA principals have 70 years of combined experience producing, purchasing, designing, printing, binding, and engraving wedding invitations, trade show booths, banners, collateral materials, booklets, catalogs, inserts, signage, promotional items, billboards, and editing, writing for, managing, and publishing newsstand and controlled-circulation publications. The most successfully branded companies create marketing materials for customers to reference, learn more about, and introduce exciting or valuable products. Printed marketing materials that capture shopper interest are well designed, informative, easy to follow, and maintain their brand's look and feel.
Proper branding that reminds shoppers or causes them to remember something important about a company's products, services, or reputations is difficult, if not impossible, to achieve when companies choose the cheapest printing or copying route.
"Shortchanging your customers in printing is never a good strategy," says Doug Kilarski, senior analyst, author, editor, and facilitator at DOUGLAS USA LLC. "This is especially true in competitive industries like healthcare, technology, and retail where companies, without exception, need to look professional and established and visually communicate that they are the best amongst their fiercest competitors."
Printing never adversely affects a brand when DOUGLAS USA works behind the scenes to make proper choices and recommendations that direct printers and embroiderers in deciding where to score folds, paper specifications, specialized equipment, packaging, shipping, and what editing, messaging, and copywriting would make a project better received, and more understood.
