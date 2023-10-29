Manic Panic Celebrates Continuum of Partnership with Breast Cancer Research Foundation to Champion Finding a Cure
Manic Panic’s Pink Warrior™ Color for a Cause™ Collection Aims to Help Find a Cure for Breast Cancer
It’s an honor to partner with BCRF & support their lifesaving work. Pink Warrior™ was created to honor & support those affected by breast cancer, we are committed to doing our part to help find a cure”NEW YORK , NY, USA , October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manic Panic continues partnership with Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to prevention and cure breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research.
— Tish & Snooky Bellomo, Co-Founders of Manic Panic
BCRF and Manic Panic have proudly partnered since 2019, when the brand created a professional semi-permanent pink gel hair color to support BCRF. Aptly named Pink Warrior™, a portion of sales from each purchase of the vibrantly hued pink hair dye is donated to BCRF year-round. With hundreds of thousands funded to date, Manic Panic brings BCRF’s impact to life by spreading the message of our mission, supporting the breast cancer community, and committing critical funds that help save lives and improve outcomes.
“As a breast cancer survivor, this is a cause very near and dear to my heart,” says Snooky Bellomo, Manic Panic co-founder. “Manic Panic created Pink Warrior™; to do our part and help put an end to breast cancer.”
“Through our Pink Warrior™ Color for A Cause™
Manic Panic has proudly funded thousands hours of research and donated hundreds of thousands of dollars towards research, early detection, education and support services for those affected by breast cancer” Tish Bellomo co-founder of Manic Panic
The Manic Panic Pink Warrior™ Color for A Cause™ collection retails at Target, Sally Beauty, Amazon and online at ManicPanic.com
About Manic Panic®
Tish & Snooky’s® MANIC PANIC® NYC began on 7/7/77, when two native N.Y.C. sisters, Tish and Snooky, added some extra ambition to their rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle. The sisters had recently been backup singers in the original Blondie line-up when they opened America’s very first punk boutique on N.Y.C.’s infamous St. Mark’s Place. Through passion, fun, and persistence, the sisters developed Manic Panic® into the most popular, respected, and successful brand in fashion hair coloring and glam cosmetics. MANIC PANIC® prides itself on being cruelty-free, vegan, and globally compliant. http://www.manicpanic.com
About Vibrancy Agency
An illuminated approach to creating resonant branding. Vibrancy Agency, a black-owned women-led Public Relations & Marketing firm, illuminates the energy and life of Fashion, Beauty, Curve, Multicultural, and Socially-Conscious brands. https://www.vibrancyagency.com
Delia Douglas
Vibrancy Agency
+1 424-272-0442
email us here