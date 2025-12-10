Mixed Up Clothing Launches Two-Day Pop-Up at Nordstrom Century City Celebrating Culture, Community & Creativity

Mixed Up Clothing x Folklore at Nordstrom Pop Up Mixed Up Clothing Pop Up at Nordstrom Century City Sonia Smith-Kang, Founder of Mixed Up Clothing

Multicultural kidswear brand brings new global-inspired drops, cultural storytelling, and exclusive in-person pieces to the Nordstrom floor this weekend

Mixed Up Clothing is honored to bring our multicultural story to Nordstrom and invite families to experience the joy and meaning behind our designs” — Sonia Smith-Kang, Founder of Mixed Up Clothing

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mixed Up Clothing is officially bringing its vibrant, culture-forward kidswear collection to Nordstrom Century City for a special weekend pop-up experience. Known for celebrating the cultures, textiles, and stories that shape families and communities, Mixed Up Clothing is debuting new pieces and immersive shopping moments that bring its mission of education, inclusion, and cultural pride directly to the retail floor.This milestone collaboration was made possible through the support of The Folklore, whose commitment to championing emerging Black and Brown brands continues to open doors across the retail landscape. Their work in elevating underrepresented designers and advocating for real representation in the market plays a vital role in ensuring that brands like Mixed Up Clothing have the opportunity to be discovered and celebrated.“Support like this matters—especially now,” said Sonia Smith-Kang, Founder of Mixed Up Clothing. “Consumers are choosing to shop with their values, to support brands with purpose and heart. We’re honored to bring our multicultural story to Nordstrom and invite families to experience the joy and meaning behind our designs.”Throughout the weekend, visitors will enjoy interactive and meaningful touchpoints that highlight the brand’s cultural roots and creative inspirations, including:• New global-inspired kidswear drops• Story cards detailing the cultural influences behind each print• Special photo moments for families• Exclusive pieces available only at the pop-up• Meet-the-founder moments and opportunities to shop small in personEvery garment presented showcases nods to global movement, architecture, color, textiles, and craftsmanship—elements that have shaped Mixed Up Clothing’s joyful and deeply connected design approach.Event DetailsWhen: This Saturday 12/13 & Sunday 12/14, 2025Where: Nordstrom Century City 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90067RSVP: Guests can stay updated and RSVP via Eventbrite The brand invites families, shoppers, and community members to join the celebration, connect through culture, and experience firsthand the mission behind Mixed Up Clothing’s unique designs.“Come mix, mingle, and make memories with us,” said Sonia Smith-Kang. “We can’t wait to share what we’ve been building.”About Mixed Up ClothingMixed Up Clothing is a multicultural kidswear brand founded with a mission to celebrate diversity, spark curiosity, and highlight the beauty of cultures around the world. Through vibrant prints, educational storytelling, and ethically made garments, the brand connects families through representation, heritage, and shared human experience.

