NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ DUI Sobriety Checkpoint 10/28

DUI CHECKPOINT

 

On October 28, 2023, from 2013 hours to 2130 hours., Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks, Middlebury Police Department and Addison County Sheriff’s Department conducted a sobriety checkpoint in the New Haven Junction on Route 7 in Addison County. The purpose of the checkpoint was to detect and identify impaired drivers and promote safe driving.

 

  • Officers involved: 11

  • Number of vehicles encountered: 223

 

  • Highlights:

    • One operator, Joshua Faulkner, 43, of Starksboro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Please refer to Addison County Sherrif’s Office for more information.

 

 

 

