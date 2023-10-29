NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ DUI Sobriety Checkpoint 10/28

NEWS RELEASE

DUI CHECKPOINT

On October 28, 2023, from 2013 hours to 2130 hours., Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks, Middlebury Police Department and Addison County Sheriff’s Department conducted a sobriety checkpoint in the New Haven Junction on Route 7 in Addison County. The purpose of the checkpoint was to detect and identify impaired drivers and promote safe driving.

Officers involved: 11

Number of vehicles encountered: 223