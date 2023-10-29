Berlin Barracks; DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3005971

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/28/2023 at approximately 1525 hours

LOCATION: Graniteville Road, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Breanna Ayer-Sensor

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle parked on the travel portion of Graniteville Road in Williamstown. Troopers arrive on scene and identified the operator of the vehicle as Breanna Ayer-Sensor of Barre Town. She had reportedly run out of gas. Subsequent investigation indicated that Breana had been operating while under the influence of intoxicants. She was arrested and processed at the Berlin Barracks. She was subsequently issued a citation and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/22/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191