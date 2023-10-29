Berlin Barracks; DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3005971
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/28/2023 at approximately 1525 hours
LOCATION: Graniteville Road, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Breanna Ayer-Sensor
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle parked on the travel portion of Graniteville Road in Williamstown. Troopers arrive on scene and identified the operator of the vehicle as Breanna Ayer-Sensor of Barre Town. She had reportedly run out of gas. Subsequent investigation indicated that Breana had been operating while under the influence of intoxicants. She was arrested and processed at the Berlin Barracks. She was subsequently issued a citation and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 11/22/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191