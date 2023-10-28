Iranian Ambassador to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission

On October 28, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Turkmenistan Gholam Abbas Arbab Khales, in connection with the completion of his diplomatic mission in our country.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for their expansion. In this context, the importance of the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Iran on May 30-31, 2023 was noted, and a common opinion was expressed on the implementation of the agreements reached during this visit.

At the end of the meeting, R.Meredov expressed gratitude to the Ambassador of Iran for his effective activities in developing Turkmen-Iranian relations and wished him success in his future work.

The Iranian Ambassador, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for their support and assistance in the implementation of his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.