UPDATE: Berlin Barracks / DUI Crash; Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A3005915
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 10/26/23 at approximately 0958 hours
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: Marshfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cemetery Hill Road
WEATHER: Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: David Garneau
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT
PASSENGER: Earle Rogers
AGE: 65
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: CVMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jules Delorme
CITY, STATE RESIDENCE: ONTARIO
PASSENGER: Annette Cleroux
CITY, STATE RESIDENCE: ONTARIO
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: GL1800
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Operator -Life Threatening / Passenger - Fatal
HOSPITAL: UVM and Dartmouth
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle v. passenger car in the area of Cemetery Hill Rd and US RT 2. Both the operator and passenger of the motorcycle were flown to UVM Medical in Burlington and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for life threatening injuries. Both Garneau and Rogers were transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Subsequent investigation determined that Garneau was suspected to be impaired by intoxicants other than alcohol. Garneau was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation and DUI - Drug.
The passenger of vehicle 2 (Motorcycle), Annette Cleroux died from her injuries on October 27th.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2023 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N.
Berlin, VT
802.229.9191