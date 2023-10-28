Submit Release
UPDATE: Berlin Barracks / DUI Crash; Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:     23A3005915           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION:   Berlin Barracks      

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/26/23 at approximately 0958 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Marshfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cemetery Hill Road

WEATHER:   Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David Garneau

AGE:  43

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

PASSENGER: Earle Rogers

AGE:  65

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: CVMC

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jules Delorme

CITY, STATE RESIDENCE: ONTARIO

PASSENGER: Annette Cleroux

CITY, STATE RESIDENCE: ONTARIO

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: GL1800

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Operator -Life Threatening / Passenger - Fata

HOSPITAL: UVM and Dartmouth

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle v. passenger car in the area of Cemetery Hill Rd and US RT 2. Both the operator and passenger of the motorcycle were flown to UVM Medical in Burlington and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for life threatening injuries. Both Garneau and Rogers were transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Subsequent investigation determined that Garneau was suspected to be impaired by intoxicants other than alcohol. Garneau was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation and DUI - Drug. 


The passenger of vehicle 2 (Motorcycle), Annette Cleroux died from her injuries on October 27th.  

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION:    N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2023    0830 hours  

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

