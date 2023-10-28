Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2005081

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2023 at 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rochester, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                               

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Kris A. Mitchell

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/28/2023 at approximately 1200 hours, Vermont State Troopers were dispatched to a vandalism complaint at a residence on Perkins Brook Rd in the town of Rochester, in the County of Windsor. Caretaker, Pamela Mitchell reported that two gates which secured the property were taken down and damaged in the process. Mitchell last observed the property undisturbed at some point last week, then on 10/27/2023 at approximately 1530 hours Mitchell observed the gates as seen in the photos included. Both gates secure separate sides of the property leading to the residence. She included the overall repair and worth of the gates to be approximately $4,500.00. Forced entry was believed to be made based on the direction of which the gates were laying as well as other observations. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Flores of the VSP Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

