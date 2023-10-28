Royalton Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2005081
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/27/2023 at 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rochester, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Kris A. Mitchell
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/28/2023 at approximately 1200 hours, Vermont State Troopers were dispatched to a vandalism complaint at a residence on Perkins Brook Rd in the town of Rochester, in the County of Windsor. Caretaker, Pamela Mitchell reported that two gates which secured the property were taken down and damaged in the process. Mitchell last observed the property undisturbed at some point last week, then on 10/27/2023 at approximately 1530 hours Mitchell observed the gates as seen in the photos included. Both gates secure separate sides of the property leading to the residence. She included the overall repair and worth of the gates to be approximately $4,500.00. Forced entry was believed to be made based on the direction of which the gates were laying as well as other observations. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Flores of the VSP Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.