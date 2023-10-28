Woman Arrested for Morning-Commute Carjacking in Northwest

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce a woman has been arrested for an armed carjacking that occurred during the morning commute.

On Monday, September 18, 2023, at approximately 7:10 a.m., the victim was driving in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, when the suspect’s vehicle rear-ended him. When the victim stopped to exchange his information with the suspect, multiple suspects got out of the suspect vehicle and approached him. One suspect pointed a firearm at the victim, demanded his vehicle, and took the victim’s property from his pocket. The suspects and the suspect vehicle then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, 32-year-old Rajaee Dinkins Mitchell, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Carjacking.

