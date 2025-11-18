Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in an Attempted Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager who attempted to rob another teenager at gunpoint in Southeast, DC.

On Sunday, November 16, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the victim’s property. The victim fled from the suspect and flagged down special police officers nearby. The special police officers and MPD officer located and arrested the suspect. A firearm was recovered.

A 14-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

CCN: 25174427

###

