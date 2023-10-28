Governor Abbott Urges Texans To Help Tackle School Choice At Parents Matter Tailgate In San Antonio

TEXAS, October 28 - October 28, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night urged Texans to voice their support to expand education freedom for all Texas families at a Parents Matter Tailgate with over 1,000 parents, students, and other school choice advocates in San Antonio. The Governor called on Texans to get in the game and contact their legislators to pass school choice, before performing the coin toss at the Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land vs Cornerstone Christian Academy football game.

"Our children are a treasure, and we as a state must do everything we can to help those children," said Governor Abbott. "Public education is being funded at a far higher level than ever before in the history of our state. We all know in life that money does not solve every problem. The reality is we need to ensure that parents get to choose the school that's best for their child. When it comes to education, parents matter. When it comes to our future, parents matter. Mom and dad are in charge, and Texas will put them in charge when we pass school choice."

Hosted by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, the Parents Matter Tailgate brings together parents, students, and education leaders for high school football and parental rights to empower Texas parents and students in their education.

In his 2023 State of the State address, Governor Abbott announced education freedom for Texans as an emergency item for the 88th Legislative Session. In June, Governor Abbott signed into law four critical pieces of parent empowerment legislation passed during the 88th Regular Legislative Session. The Governor announced education freedom as a priority for Special Session #3 earlier this month.