St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4007959
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/27/2023 at approximately 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 South at mile marker 98 (Bradford)
VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Richard Hurley
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ascutney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a reported motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, the vehicle involved was no longer on scene but was located a short time later at Pierson's Farm Stand in the town of Bradford, Vermont. The operator, Richard Hurley, and passengers were located walking near the Hannaford parking lot.
Troopers obtained statements from Hurley and a passenger. While speaking with Hurley, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Hurley was subsequently arrested and transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing and was released with a citation to appear in court on a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/1/2023
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
