St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23A4007959

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2023 at approximately 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 South at mile marker 98 (Bradford)

VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Richard Hurley                                              

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ascutney, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a reported motor vehicle crash.  Upon arrival, the vehicle involved was no longer on scene but was located a short time later at Pierson's Farm Stand in the town of Bradford, Vermont.  The operator, Richard Hurley, and passengers were located walking near the Hannaford parking lot.

 

Troopers obtained statements from Hurley and a passenger.  While speaking with Hurley, Troopers observed signs of impairment.  Hurley was subsequently arrested and transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing and was released with a citation to appear in court on a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/1/2023           

COURT:  Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & Negligent Operation

