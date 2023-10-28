St. Johnsbury Barrack / Single Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4007979
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10-28-23 at 1116 hours
STREET: I-91 South, mm 142.4
TOWN: Sheffield
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet / Black Top
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jennifer Bell
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Moderate
INJURIES: Head/Neck Pain
HOSPITAL: Northern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 28, 2023 at approximately 1116 hours, the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a single-vehicle crash along I-91 South, mile marker 142.4. Troopers responded to the scene and observed a damaged, blue 2018 Nissan Sentra leaning against the guardrail head-on. The operator of the vehicle, Jennifer Bell (39) of Lyndon, informed Troopers she was traveling south along I-91 when she swerved to avoid a deer, lost traction due to recent rain fall, and collided with the nearby guardrail.
The vehicle sustained moderate front-end damage, however, the guardrail was undamaged. Bell suffered minor/moderate injuries to her head and neck, and was subsequently transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Sheffield-Wheelock Fire Department and Lyndon Rescue.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819