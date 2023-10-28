Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barrack / Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:  23A4007979                                             

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Griffin Pearson

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                                          

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  10-28-23 at 1116 hours

STREET:  I-91 South, mm 142.4

TOWN:  Sheffield

WEATHER:  Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Wet / Black Top

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:  Jennifer Bell

AGE:  39

SEAT BELT?  Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Lyndon, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2018

VEHICLE MAKE:  Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL:  Sentra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE:  Moderate

INJURIES:  Head/Neck Pain

HOSPITAL:  Northern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH)

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 28, 2023 at approximately 1116 hours, the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a single-vehicle crash along I-91 South, mile marker 142.4. Troopers responded to the scene and observed a damaged, blue 2018 Nissan Sentra leaning against the guardrail head-on. The operator of the vehicle, Jennifer Bell (39) of Lyndon, informed Troopers she was traveling south along I-91 when she swerved to avoid a deer, lost traction due to recent rain fall, and collided with the nearby guardrail.

 

The vehicle sustained moderate front-end damage, however, the guardrail was undamaged. Bell suffered minor/moderate injuries to her head and neck, and was subsequently transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Sheffield-Wheelock Fire Department and Lyndon Rescue.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

