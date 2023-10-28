St. Johnsbury Barrack / Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4007979

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10-28-23 at 1116 hours

STREET: I-91 South, mm 142.4

TOWN: Sheffield

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet / Black Top

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jennifer Bell

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Moderate

INJURIES: Head/Neck Pain

HOSPITAL: Northern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 28, 2023 at approximately 1116 hours, the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a single-vehicle crash along I-91 South, mile marker 142.4. Troopers responded to the scene and observed a damaged, blue 2018 Nissan Sentra leaning against the guardrail head-on. The operator of the vehicle, Jennifer Bell (39) of Lyndon, informed Troopers she was traveling south along I-91 when she swerved to avoid a deer, lost traction due to recent rain fall, and collided with the nearby guardrail.

The vehicle sustained moderate front-end damage, however, the guardrail was undamaged. Bell suffered minor/moderate injuries to her head and neck, and was subsequently transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Sheffield-Wheelock Fire Department and Lyndon Rescue.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819