VT RT 30 N CAS - CLOSED

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 30 N at the intersection with 4A W at the Castleton 4 corners is currently closed due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for a minimum of two (2) hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.