St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI - Refusal, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#:  23A4007972

TROOPER:  Griffin Pearson                       

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  10-27-23 at 2213 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  757 US-5, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION:  DUI – Refusal, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED:  Briana Dillman

AGE:  35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Piermont, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/27/23 at approximately 2213 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a single motor vehicle crash in the area of 757 US-5, Bradford, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and located a truck that had traveled off the roadway and struck an object in a nearby lot. Contact was made with the operator, Briana Dillman (35) of Piermont, NH. During the encounter, Troopers observed several signs of impairment. Investigation revealed Dillman was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of alcoholic beverages. She was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Bradford Outpost for processing. She was later cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 11/22/23 at 0830 hours to answer for the above charges.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by Bradford Fire Department.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  11-22-24 at 0830 hours           

COURT:  Orange County    

LODGED:  No

BAIL:  N/A 

MUG SHOT:  Included

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

