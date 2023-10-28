Williston Barracks / Two MV-Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1007114
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/28/2023 @ approximately 2248 hours
STREET: I-89 South
TOWN: Milton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near mile marker 102
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Taylor Robtoy
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Murano
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor non-life-threatening-injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Wallace Dunbar
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Prius
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end damage
INJURIES: No injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-89 south near mile marker 102 the Town of Milton. Investigation revealed Robtoy approached Dunbar from the rear while traveling south on I-89 and merged into the left lane to pass. It was learned while Robtoy was passing Dunbar, she failed to yield to Dunbar’s vehicle and merged into the front end of his vehicle, causing her vehicle to roll. Robtoy reported non-life-threatening injuries and was evaluated by EMS on scene. Dunbar reported no injuries. Robtoy’s vehicle obtained major damage and was towed from the scene by Thompson’s Towing. Dunbar’s vehicle obtained minor front-end damage and was able to be driven from the scene.