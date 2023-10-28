Williston Barracks / Two MV-Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1007114

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/28/2023 @ approximately 2248 hours

STREET: I-89 South

TOWN: Milton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near mile marker 102

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Taylor Robtoy

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Murano

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor non-life-threatening-injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Wallace Dunbar

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Prius

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end damage

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-89 south near mile marker 102 the Town of Milton. Investigation revealed Robtoy approached Dunbar from the rear while traveling south on I-89 and merged into the left lane to pass. It was learned while Robtoy was passing Dunbar, she failed to yield to Dunbar’s vehicle and merged into the front end of his vehicle, causing her vehicle to roll. Robtoy reported non-life-threatening injuries and was evaluated by EMS on scene. Dunbar reported no injuries. Robtoy’s vehicle obtained major damage and was towed from the scene by Thompson’s Towing. Dunbar’s vehicle obtained minor front-end damage and was able to be driven from the scene.