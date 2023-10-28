Rutland Barracks / MV Crash, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B4006821
TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Cleaver
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/27/2023 at approximately 18:51 PM
STREET: VT Route 22A
TOWN: Benson
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of East Road
WEATHER: Clear, dry.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: James Heide
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Summerfield, Fl
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: MPV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
PASSENGER: Terry Mejia
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Philip Paradis
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rensselaer, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi
VEHICLE MODEL: Lancer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On October 28th, 2023, at approximately 18:51 PM Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a 2-car motor vehicle crash at 5166 VT Route 22A in Benson.
Preliminary investigation determined Vehicle #1 was traveling northbound on VT Route 22A in the travel lane. Vehicle #1 crossed the center line and attempted to pass several vehicles while nearing the crest of a hill. Vehicle #1 then collided head on with Vehicle #2, which was traveling southbound in the southbound travel lane.
The operator of Vehicle #1, James Heide was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. The passenger of Vehicle #1, Terry Mejia was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for suspected serious injuries, believed to be non-life threatening.
The operator of Vehicle #2, Philip Paradis was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for suspected serious injuries, believed to be non-life threatening. 2 juvenile passengers were also transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center out of an abundance of caution.
Subsequent investigation determined that Heide was operating the vehicle in a grossly negligent manner when he attempted to pass multiple vehicles near the crest of a hill, causing a head on collision. Heide was issued a citation to appear in the Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Grossly Negligent Operation.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Fair Haven Police Department, Fair Haven Rescue, Poultney EMS, Granville NY EMS, and Benson Fire Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court – Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/08/2024 1000 hours
Trooper Bruce Cleaver
Vermont State Police
124 State Place
Rutland, VT 05701
Barracks: 802-773-9101
Email: Bruce.Cleaver@Vermont.Gov