Rutland Barracks / MV Crash, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 23B4006821                                               

 

TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Cleaver

 

STATION: Rutland                          

 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2023 at approximately 18:51 PM

 

STREET: VT Route 22A

 

TOWN: Benson

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of East Road

 

WEATHER: Clear, dry.

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: James Heide

 

SEAT BELT? Yes

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Summerfield, Fl

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

 

VEHICLE MODEL: MPV

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

INJURIES: Minor 

 

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

 

 

PASSENGER: Terry Mejia

 

AGE: 37

 

SEAT BELT? Yes

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

INJURIES: Serious

 

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

 

 

 

 

 

VEHICLE #2

 

OPERATOR: Philip Paradis

 

AGE: 35

 

SEAT BELT? Yes

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rensselaer, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Lancer

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

 

 

INJURIES: Serious

 

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On October 28th, 2023, at approximately 18:51 PM Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a 2-car motor vehicle crash at 5166 VT Route 22A in Benson.

 

 

Preliminary investigation determined Vehicle #1 was traveling northbound on VT Route 22A in the travel lane. Vehicle #1 crossed the center line and attempted to pass several vehicles while nearing the crest of a hill. Vehicle #1 then collided head on with Vehicle #2, which was traveling southbound in the southbound travel lane.

 

The operator of Vehicle #1, James Heide was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. The passenger of Vehicle #1, Terry Mejia was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for suspected serious injuries, believed to be non-life threatening.

 

The operator of Vehicle #2, Philip Paradis was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for suspected serious injuries, believed to be non-life threatening. 2 juvenile passengers were also transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center out of an abundance of caution.

 

Subsequent investigation determined that Heide was operating the vehicle in a grossly negligent manner when he attempted to pass multiple vehicles near the crest of a hill, causing a head on collision. Heide was issued a citation to appear in the Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Grossly Negligent Operation.

 

 

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by Fair Haven Police Department, Fair Haven Rescue, Poultney EMS, Granville NY EMS, and Benson Fire Department.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court – Criminal Division

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/08/2024    1000 hours  

 

 

Trooper Bruce Cleaver

Vermont State Police

124 State Place

Rutland, VT 05701

Barracks: 802-773-9101

Email: Bruce.Cleaver@Vermont.Gov

 

Rutland Barracks / MV Crash, Negligent Operation

