Road Closure on County Route 13, Indian Creek Road, to Begin Monday, October 30, 2023

A portion of County Route 13 (Indian Creek Road), from milepost 9.5 to milepost 11.01, will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning Monday, October 30, 2023, through Friday, November 3, 2023, for culvert replacements. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
