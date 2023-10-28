Submit Release
Wood County Route 17/7, Right Fork Wolfe Run, Will be Closed on Monday, October 30, 2023, and Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Wood County Route 17/7, Right Fork Wolfe Run, will be closed  beginning 0.1 miles from the intersection of Wood County Route 25/5, Wolfe Run Road, at milepost 0.1, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Monday, October 30, 2023, and Tuesday, October 31, 2023, for a culvert replacement.
 
The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

