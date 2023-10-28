Lane Restriction on County Route 41/2, Jenkins Lane, Triadelphia, to Begin Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Page Content

A portion of County Route 41/2, (17 Jenkins Lane), in Triadelphia, will be restricted to one lane from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, for new gas line service. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​