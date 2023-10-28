Williston Barracks / Negligent Operation (X2)

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A1007110

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: October 27, 2023 at 1815 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, MM 102.8, Milton

VIOLATION:

ACCUSED: Zeljko Nikolic

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

ACCUSED: Adam Sykes

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 27, 2023 at approximately 1815 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Williston Barracks was monitoring southbound traffic on Interstate 89 in the area of mile marker 102 in the town of Milton. At this time, two vehicles were observed traveling together southbound in the left lane at excessive speeds which were recorded to be 101 mph, passing other motorists. The Trooper conducted a motor vehicle stop on one of the vehicles, a black 2020 Subaru WRX operated by Zeljko Nikolic (24) of Essex. Nikolic was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the offense of Title 23 – Section 1004, Interstate Speed which holds 2 points and $544 wavier fee. Nikolic was released on scene with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on December 05, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation.

Investigation revealed the second vehicle was a black 2010 Dodge Charger operated by Adam Sykes (20) of Island Pond. Later that evening, Sykes arrived at the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks and was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the offense of Title 23 – Section 1004, Interstate Speed which holds 2 points and $544 wavier fee. Sykes was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on December 05, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 05, 2023 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

