Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Pedestrian In Cecil County

(NORTH EAST, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man in Cecil County.

Troopers from the North East Barrack responded about 7:50 a.m. today to Route 40 West at Principio Pkwy W in North East, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian lying in the road. The pedestrian, identified as Christopher Tavis Mayse, 53, of Conowingo, Maryland was declared deceased at the scene by Cecil County emergency medical personnel.

According to a preliminary investigation, Mayse was struck by a vehicle between 8 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday. Police recovered vehicle parts including a passenger-side mirror at the scene. Investigators determined the parts belong to a 2005 to 2010 Chrysler 300. The suspected vehicle will have damages on the front-right side of the car and a driver-side mirror with a chrome back cover.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to assist with lane closures. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Crash Team at 410-996-7838.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

