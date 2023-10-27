Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Minot scheduled next week

Submit Release
BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. central time on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Minot City Hall at 10 3rd Ave. SW in Minot. The meeting will utilize an open house format.

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss the Minot Citywide Traffic Signal Revision project.

Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the City of Minot will be present to answer questions and concerns.

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be postmarked or emailed by Nov. 16, 2023, to Neal Bauer, Design Division, NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505 or nbauer@nd.gov with “Public Input Meeting" in the letter heading or e-mail subject.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

