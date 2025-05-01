Drivers to use new temporary loops at I-94 Exit 161 beginning week of May 5

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin directing traffic through the two temporary loop ramps the week of May 5 as part of the Interstate 94 (Exit 161) Interchange Project.

This marks a major change in how drivers enter and exit I-94 at Centennial Road and Bismarck Expressway. These temporary loops will be in use until early fall 2025.

Upcoming changes to traffic flow:

Drivers on Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway will begin using the temporary loop on-ramp to enter I-94 West. The existing I-94 West on-ramp will be closed for reconstruction.

Drivers on I-94 East will begin using the temporary loop off-ramp to access Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway. The existing I-94 East off-ramp will be closed for reconstruction.

Drivers entering I-94 East or exiting from I-94 West will use existing ramps.

To help prepare for these changes, NDDOT encourages drivers to visit dot.nd.gov/exit161 for the latest traffic pattern updates and to stay informed about ongoing construction.

The I-94 Exit 161 Interchange project began in spring 2024 and will continue through summer 2026. This redesign aims to improve traffic flow by eliminating two left-turn movements and adding loops for more efficient right turns. The NDDOT appreciates the public’s patience as this essential infrastructure project moves forward.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the N.D. Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.