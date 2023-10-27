St Albans // Agg Disorderly Conduct, Prohibited person possessing firearms
CASE#: 23A2005687
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: September 24, 2023, approximately 0715 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Misty Meadows, Highgate
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Prohibited person possessing firearms
ACCUSED: Joseph Franolich
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont
VICTIM: Eugene Trombly
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 24, 2023, at approximately 0715 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a dispute between neighbors. Investigation revealed that Franolich displayed a firearm during this dispute. Franolich was found to be prohibited from possessing firearms due to violent crime convictions including Domestic Assault. On 10/25/2023, a search warrant was conducted at Franolich’s residence, at which time multiple firearms were seized. Franolich was cited for the above charges and is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 11/21/23 at 0830hrs.
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/23 0830hrs
