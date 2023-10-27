Submit Release
St Albans // Agg Disorderly Conduct, Prohibited person possessing firearms

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23A2005687

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: September 24, 2023, approximately 0715 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Misty Meadows, Highgate

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Prohibited person possessing firearms

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Franolich

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Eugene Trombly

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 24, 2023, at approximately 0715 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a dispute between neighbors. Investigation revealed that Franolich displayed a firearm during this dispute. Franolich was found to be prohibited from possessing firearms due to violent crime convictions including Domestic Assault. On 10/25/2023, a search warrant was conducted at Franolich’s residence, at which time multiple firearms were seized. Franolich was cited for the above charges and is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 11/21/23 at 0830hrs.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/21/23 0830hrs

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

