Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,190 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(LARGO, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred this afternoon in Prince George’s County on Central Avenue.

Identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The victim was transported from the scene to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel. He was the driver of a Chevrolet Trax involved in the crash.

At about 1:15 p.m. today, troopers from the Forestville Barrack arrived on the scene of a crash involving two vehicles on Central Avenue at Campus Way in Prince George’s County. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a Chevrolet Trax was traveling east on Central Avenue when it struck the rear of a white box truck that was stopped at a traffic signal on Central Avenue. There were no other reported injuries.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with lane closures. Personnel from the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to assist troopers on the scene. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS also responded for assistance. Currently lanes 1, 2 and 3 on Central Avenue at Campus Way in Largo are closed.

The Maryland State Police continues the investigation.

###

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Prince George’s County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more