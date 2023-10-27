DEQ issues nine penalties in September for environmental violations

Portland, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued nine penalties totaling $323,489 in September for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement.

Fines ranged from $1,500 to $237,600. Alleged violations included a city discharging 400,000 gallons of wastewater to the Malheur River; a rock crusher operating without an air quality permit; and a truck company failed to clean up spilled diesel fuel in a timely manner.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations and individuals:

• Chris Dials Contracting LLC, Tillamook, $2,674, Air quality

• City of Ontario, Ontario, $11,200, Wastewater

• Daniel & Claudia Campean, Corbett, $8,400, Stormwater

• Gedenberg, Michael, dba Mike Gedenberg Trucking, Astoria, $39,090, Spills

• Mazda Motors of America, Inc., Irvine, $237,600, Oregon Low Emission Vehicles

• River Country Transport Inc., McMinnville, $1,800, Solid waste

• Sims Fiberglass Co., Albany, $1,500, Air quality

• Vigor Industrial, LLC, Portland, $15,300, Water quality

• Westport Service District STP, Westport, $5,925, Wastewater

Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep.

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

Media contact: Lauren Wirtis, public affairs specialist, 503-568-3295, lauren.wirtis@deq.oregon.gov

