Chief Justice Issues Statement on Passing of Phil Isenberg

California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero released a statement on former state Assemblymember Phil Isenberg, who passed away Thursday:

We mourn the loss of a dedicated public servant and a champion for the people of California.

Phil Isenberg was instrumental in ensuring California’s judicial branch served as an independent, coequal branch of government, through his work unifying municipal and superior courts into our modern trial court system and consolidating funding at the state level.

The strong judiciary we lead today is a testament to Phil’s tireless work to improve access to justice for all Californians."