One Teen Dead and Another Arrested After Traffic Crash

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that killed a teen in Northeast, DC.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at approximately 1:47 a.m., a teenaged girl was driving a Honda Pilot at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the traffic circle at Brentwood Road and Bryant Street, Northeast. The vehicle struck a utility pole turning the vehicle onto its roof, and then struck another vehicle before coming to rest.

A Toyota Camry, also being operated at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate the same traffic circle. The operator lost control and collided with a retaining wall in the 1300 block of Bryant Street, Northeast. Three occupants of the Toyota Camry exited the vehicle and two of the suspects fled the scene. A 15-year-old juvenile female of Northeast, DC, who was a passenger in the Toyota, remained on the scene and was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

The operator of the Honda Pilot, 16-year-old Kendra Outlaw of Northeast, DC, died at the scene.

The Honda Pilot was taken in a carjacking on October 26, 2023, in the 3700 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, and the Toyota Camry was taken in a carjacking on October 25, 2023, in Prince George’s County, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 23176133

