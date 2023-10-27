Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,230 in the last 365 days.

The Ambassador of Japan to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission

The Ambassador of Japan to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission

27/10/2023

133

On October 27, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan Hiroyuki Yamamoto, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Turkmen side expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for his personal contribution to the development of interstate and inter-parliamentary dialogue.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of topical issues, including prospects for expanding political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan. Positive experience of interaction within international organizations, including the UN, was noted.

At the end of the meeting, the Japanese diplomat expressed his appreciation to the Turkmen side for the full support and assistance in the implementation of his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan, aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial ties between the two countries.

You just read:

The Ambassador of Japan to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more