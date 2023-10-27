The Ambassador of Japan to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission

27/10/2023

On October 27, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan Hiroyuki Yamamoto, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Turkmen side expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for his personal contribution to the development of interstate and inter-parliamentary dialogue.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of topical issues, including prospects for expanding political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan. Positive experience of interaction within international organizations, including the UN, was noted.

At the end of the meeting, the Japanese diplomat expressed his appreciation to the Turkmen side for the full support and assistance in the implementation of his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan, aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial ties between the two countries.