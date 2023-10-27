5th Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries and 26th Lusofonia Festival inaugurated offering multicultural experiences through the synergy between the events

MACAU, October 27 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, with the support of the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Municipal Affairs Bureau, TDM - Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., the Macao Institute for Tourism+ Studies, and Air Macau Company Limited, the 5th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” is held from October to December this year. The event not only integrates the “2023 GEG Lusofonia Festival”, but also features 70 sessions of activities in seven series, including the “Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”, the “China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival”, the “Camané and Macao Chinese Orchestra Concert”, the “Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair”, “Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community”, and wine tasting workshops, counting with the participation of nearly 600 artists and performers, making good use of revitalised historical districts, offering residents and tourists multicultural experiences.

The opening ceremony of the 5th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” and the 26th Lusofonia Festival was held on 27 October at the Amphitheatre of the Taipa Houses and was officiated by the Deputy Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR, Sun Xiangyang; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Yin Rutao; the Consul-General of Portugal in Macao, Alexandre José dos Reis Leitão; the Consul-General of Mozambique in the Macao SAR, Rafael Custódio Marques; the Consul-General of the Republic of Angola in the Macao SAR, Eduardo Velasco Galiano; the Member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Isabel Celeste Jorge; the Vice President of the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Diamantina Luíza do Rosário Sá. Coimbra; the Acting Head of Tourism Product and Events Department of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Vivian Lei; the Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Philip Cheng; the Chairman of the Executive Committee of Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., Lo Song Man; and the Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors and General Manager of Air Macau Company Limited, Chen Hong; and was attended by the Advisor of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Lo Hou Chi; the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; and representatives of various cooperative entities.

Three days of the Lusofonia Festival present the charm of a unique culture

This edition of the Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries once again integrates the Lusofonia Festival, in order to enrich the public’s experience and share the synergy of the events. With the generous support of the Galaxy Entertainment Group, the “2023 GEG Lusofonia Festival” is held from 27 to 29 October. The three days of the Lusofonia Festival combine music and dance, games, gastronomy and cultures from different Portuguese-speaking countries and regions, allowing residents and tourists to experience the culture of Lusophone countries and deepen their understanding of the cultural heritage of each Lusophone country or region.

The first edition of the Lusofonia Festival was held in 1998 and over the years it has become an important event to share the culture of the Portuguese-speaking communities, showcasing Macao’s role as a platform of cultural exchange between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries. Since last year, each edition focuses on the promotion of the characteristic culture of one of the participating Portuguese-speaking communities or regions.

In the 26th edition of the Festival, the emphasis will be placed on promoting Portuguese culture. At the handicraft shows, citizens and tourists will be able to appreciate and buy Portuguese tiles and ceramics designed by Portuguese artisan Paulo Reis, and at the gastronomy exhibition at Largo da Igreja do Carmo they will be able to taste, for dinner, typical Portuguese dishes prepared by Chef Telmo Gongó. Performances by the Cape Verdean band Fogo Fogo, on Friday at 8:30pm, by the Portuguese singer Carlão, on Saturday at 9:30pm, and by the Guinean singer Sambala Canuté on Sunday at 8:30pm, will be presented on the main stage at the Taipa Amphitheater. On the secondary stage installed in Largo do Carmo there will be light music shows performed by local Portuguese-speaking artists.

The cultural exhibition from the 10 Portuguese-speaking communities residing in Macao, namely Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Goa, Daman and Diu, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, East Timor, and the Macanese community, showcases, through its exhibitors, music, dance, arts, crafts, traditional costumes, literature, tourist information, and typical snacks and drinks of their countries or regions.

On Saturday and Sunday afternoons, visitors of all ages can participate in the Portuguese Traditional Games, namely ski race, sack race, wooden spoon race, climbing the tallow stick, tug of war, throwing the ball, and rings on the crosspiece, amongst others, as well as table football tournaments and various games for children. A temporary restaurant will operate in the Taipa Municipal Garden, serving grilled food and typical Portuguese specialties, and, in the evening in Largo do Carmo, different specialties from participating countries and regions will be served. There will be a temporary kiosk installed on the site will serve typical Portuguese snacks and drinks. Visitors will only be able to eat and drink in the designated dining areas. In addition, IC will also install a booth to sell publications with special discounts and books relating to Portuguese culture. All are welcome to select and purchase.

Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries launched, with a book fair and an annual arts exhibition held at the same venue

The “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” is launched concurrently. During the Lusofonia Festival, the “Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair” and the “Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” are held at the same venue. The book fair is held from 27 October to 5 November, at the Carmo Hall in Taipa, displaying and selling more than 500 picture books and children’s books mainly in Chinese and Portuguese. Various thematic talks, workshops, picture book illustration exhibition and reading activities for families are also available, in order to facilitate the development of Macao as a “City of Reading”. Themed “Relations”, the Annual Arts Exhibition will be held at the Exhibitions Gallery and the Nostalgic House of the Taipa Houses, featuring 21 works by seven artists from Macao, Mainland China and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

In addition, the China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival will be held in November, presenting over 20 outstanding films from China and the Portuguese-speaking countries. The “Camané and the Macao Chinese Orchestra Concert” will be held on 18 November. The well-known Portuguese fadista Camané will join hands with the Macao Chinese Orchestra under the baton of conductor Yao Shenshen to perform a repertoire of distinctive Portuguese fados. The Shenzhen Window of the World Wuzhou Art Troupe from Mainland China and seven traditional music and dance groups from the Portuguese-speaking countries will present ebullient traditional music and dance performances in the community, showcasing the performing arts and cultural appeal of China and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

The “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” upholds the mission of intensifying mutual learning among cultures, embracing heritage and innovation, and enhancing pluralistic dialogues and bonds among people, leveraging Macao’s role as a cultural exchange centre for China and the Portuguese-speaking countries, promoting the development of a cultural bay, and contributing to the establishment of Macao as “a base for exchange and cooperation where diverse cultures coexist with Chinese culture as the mainstream”.

For more information, please visit the “Encounter in Macau – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries" website www.icm.gov.mo/FCP.